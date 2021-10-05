Beta 2 from Samsung One UI 4.0 brings a look inspired by Material You from Android 12; see how it turned out

Now the One UI 4.0 beta allows the user to choose one theme based on wallpaper colors smartphone, but since this is a test distribution, some problems can still be encountered.

O SamMobile noted when installing the build on a Galaxy S21 that the custom theme is not applied instantly after being chosen. “On more than one occasion, we had to restart the device for the changes to be completed”, discloses the portal.

O ice universe also showed its tests with the new One UI. The leaker displays animations when opening applications, which are now more fluid. The background acquired blur and zoom effects when dispensing an app with iOS transitions from Apple. See below: