Bolsonaro and Carluxo screw up with WhatsApp is down

facebook back on air

The social network Facebook returned to the air. Instagram and WhatsApp are also re-establishing their activities. The three social networks belong to the same corporation: Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook.

The other two Zuckerberg networks resumed their activities at 6:40 pm on Monday (4).

They were down for almost seven hours.

The New York Times newspaper, company sources deny that it is a hacker attack.

How did it fall?

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram show instabilities this second (4). They are out of breath. Problem seen by the platforms has not been officially explained yet, but users who try to access them encounter an error called “5XX Server Error”.

The explanation is that this code that people found gives clues to what’s going on.

According to the TechTudo website, the warning of “5XX Server Error” means, in a simple way, that the problem is being caused by a failure in the service’s servers.

This means, in a practical way, that the error occurs when the server. It comes from the central computer of each of these platforms, which cannot complete the user’s request and, therefore, cannot display the desired information.

Considering the case of WhatsApp, messages stopped being sent, while Facebook and Instagram stopped showing posts and photos.

5XX, also called “Error 500”, usually appears a few times in everyday life, when sites have problems, and in some cases it can even be solved by the user. In the situation of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram errors, however, the company has not yet resolved the issue on its servers, so it is necessary to wait.

