Brazilian team to face Colombia in São Paulo and Paraguay in Belo Horizonte | Brazilian Team

The first game is valid for the 13th round and will take place on November 11th. The second is from the penultimate round and is scheduled for February 1, 2022. The tendency is for the duels to have public presence.

Before these commitments, the team receives Uruguay, next Thursday (14th) at the Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus, at 9:30 pm (GMT).

Corinthians stadium should have hosted the derby between Brazil and Argentina last month, but the game ended up being suspended.

– We had an excellent experience with Arena Pernambuco, following the improvement of the lawn over the months and the same now with Arena da Amazônia. But for the November game we won’t have time to oversee a new venue in advance. The quality of Neo Química Arena is unquestionable. For the game against Paraguay, in Belo Horizonte, we will have enough time to make improvements on the pitch – said the coordinator of the Selection, Juninho Paulista.

In the days before the match against Colombia, the Seleção will train at Corinthians’ CT. The day before the activity will be at the departure location.

After the duel, Brazil will work for two days at the Palmeiras CT.