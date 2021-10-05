Bust of George Floyd vandalized in NY and visitors unite for restoration

A bronze bust of George Floyd, part of the “SEEINJUSTICE” exhibition in New York, was defaced on Sunday morning (3). The information was confirmed by the Police Department.

The bust — one of three statues in the Confront Art installation, which premiered on Thursday (29) but only opened to the public on Friday night (1st) — was vandalized with gray water-based paint at around 10 am on Sunday (3), NYPD detective Frances Sammon told CNN.

“There are video footage that the police were able to dig up,” said Sammon. “They show a man crouched under one of the statues. He then mixes something and, while skating, throws a container of paint at the statue.”

The exhibition’s co-founder, Andrew Cohen, said that when he arrived, a team of volunteers was already on site cleaning the statue.

“They went to the supermarket and bought supplies out of pocket,” he said. “This is inspiring teamwork and community support.”

Harmony Seaburg, one of the volunteers who helped clean the statue, noted how difficult it was to see it in its altered state.

“It was really hard to see a giant man like him like that,” Seaburg told CNN. “We’re trying to get all the paint off your face, but it’s very exciting.”

Seaburg said the five volunteers are strangers to each other. “One man was a painter and knew what to buy,” Seaburg said. “We are about five people and we are not linked to the project. From what I found out, the people who work here are also doing that.”

Chris Carnabuci, the artist who made the statues, also praised the community’s reaction, comparing it to the response to what occurred when a bust of George Floyd was vandalized in June in Brooklyn.

“In Flatbush, the inauguration was four days away,” Carnabuci told CNN. “In this case, the official press opening was on Thursday, so it’s only been a few days.”

“I’m not shocked, but I’m still upset,” he said. “It’s a very counterproductive thing to do, and it’s not the kind of civilized speech – the key word being civilized – that I wanted.”

