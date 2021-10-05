Casa do Porco is ranked 17th in the list of the 50 best restaurants in the world – Paladar

October 5, 2021 | 13:45 by Danielle Nagase and Renata Mesquita, O Estado de S.Paulo

THE pig’s house, by chefs Janaína and Jefferson Rueda, was ranked 17th in the list of 50 best restaurants in the world, a jump of 22 positions. The restaurant, which joined the 39th position list in 2019, in the latest edition of World’s 50 Best Restaurants, remains the only Brazilian to appear among the best. The award ceremony, which brought together big names in the world’s gastronomy, took place this Tuesday (5), in Antwerp, Belgium.

Janaína and Jefferson Rueda, at the 50 Best 2021 ceremony. Photo: Maria Vargas

“It’s an honor for us to be on the list alongside the world’s greatest chefs. I think this award is for all of Brazil, for all chefs and restaurants in our country, who represent our cuisine so well. We hope that, in the coming years, there will be more Brazil on the list! There are a lot of good people doing incredible work”, declared Jefferson Rueda, who was present at the awards ceremony in Belgium.

the danish name was elected the best restaurant in the world by ranking in 2021 (check out the full ranking below). Chef René Redzepi’s house has been considered the best in the world four times, between 2010 and 2012 and also in 2014. The restaurant closed in february 2017 and reopened in early 2018 at a new address and with different proposals.

For this reason, Noma 2.0, as the new version is called, can join the list, as in early 2019 the event organizers had announced that all restaurants that have reached the top will no longer be able to participate in the following years.. In the thank you speech, the chef spoke of the joy of being back at the top even though he knows he won’t be able to appear again in position.

Rene Redzepi to unveil NOMA 2.0 in Copenhagen Photo: Paul van Ken|NYT

Second place went to the also Danish Geranium, by chef Rasmus Kofoed, who in the last edition had been in 5th place. The third place is again the Spanish Asador Etxebarri, which is in San Sebastian. Run by Victor Arguignoz, it is a simple place that stands out for its excellent grilling. This year, the chef also won the Chefs Choice Award, chosen by his peers.

Latin American restaurant chefs gathered at the 50 Best ceremony. Photo: Maria Vargas

After a two-year hiatus in the awards – in 2020 the ceremony did not take place due to the pandemic -, the 2021 list was created taking into account the restrictions imposed on restaurants and international travel carried out by the judges. According to the organization, the new selection is a combination of votes cast in January 2020 and a voting update that took place in March 2021.

Check out the full list:

1. Noma (Denmark)

2. Geranium (Denmark)

3. Asador Etxebarri (Spain)

4. Central (Peru)

5. Enjoy (Spain)

6. Frantzén (Sweden)

7. Maido (Peru)

8. Odette (Singapore)

9. Pujol (Mexico)

10. The Chairman (China)

11. Den (Japan)

12. Steirereck (Austria)

13. Don Julio (Argentina)

14. Mugaritz (Spain)

15. Read 84 (Italy)

16. Elkano (Spain)

17. The Casa do Porco (Brazil)

18. Piazza Duomo (Italy)

19. Narisawa (Japan)

20. Diverxo (Spain)

21. Hiša Franko (Slovenia)

22. Cosimo (United States)

23. Arpège (France)

24. Septime (France)

25. White Rabbit (Russia)

26. Le Calandre (Italy)

27. Quintonyl (Mexico)

28. Benu (United States)

29. Reale (Italy)

30. Twins Garden (Russia)

31. Restaurant Tim Raut (Germany)

32. The Clove Club (UK)

33. Lyle’s (UK)

34. Burnt Ends (Singapore)

35. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (China)

36. Hof Van Cleve (Belgium)

37. Singlethread (United States)

38. Boragó (Chile)

39. Florilège (Japan)

40. Suhring (Thailand)

41. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (France)

42. Belcanto (Portugal)

43. Atomix (United States)

44. Le Bernardin (United States)

45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Germany)

46. ​​Leo (Colombia)

47. Maaemo (Norway)

48. Atelier Crenn (United States)

49. Azurmendi (Spain)

50. Wolfgat (South Africa)

the pig’s house

Opened in 2015, in downtown São Paulo, A Casa do Porco is one of the most popular restaurants in the city. The kitchen under the chef’s baton Jefferson Wheel, ships dishes prepared with different cuts of pigs. The animals are free-range and naturally fed on the Rueda farm, in São José do Rio Pardo, where a good part of the vegetables used in the house also come from.

Pork Sanzé Photo: Mauro Netherlands

The star of the menu is the pork à Sanzé, roasted whole on a huge grill, designed by the chef and installed in the kitchen within sight of the lounge – after being marinated, it spends eight hours on the grill until tender, almost fraying with the touch of the fork, and it is used in its entirety. Despite the swine theme, vegetarians are also well received there. In April, the chef launched the first meatless tasting menu in the restaurant’s history.

In addition to being among the best in the world, A Casa do Porco also appears as the best-placed Brazilian restaurant in the list of 50 best restaurants in Latin America – regional ranking published by 50 Best, 2020 -, in 4th position.

The couple is also in charge of other successful ventures in downtown São Paulo. Opened in 2018, Hot Pork is dedicated to hot dogs. There, all ingredients are handcrafted, including sausages, made only with pork meat and prepared by Rueda without additives and valid for just one day. Right next door, on Rua Epitácio Pessoa, is the Sorveteria do Centro, a window dedicated to soft ice creams, made with fresh ingredients, without artificial coloring or flavoring, served as desserts, in colorful cones. Still in the universe of street food, the couple should open a house dedicated to milkshakes in the coming months, for the first time outside the center, in Jardins.

the second half of the list

A week ago, the 50 Best released the second part of its ranking, with the houses that ranked between 51st and 100th position. The expanded list features three Brazilians: the DOM was the best placed, in 61st position. This is the second ranking in which the home of chef Alex Atala is out of the main selection — in 2012, he occupied the top of the list, in 4th place, the best position ever achieved by a Brazilian restaurant.

Next, in 67th position, comes Oteque, from Paraná chef Alberto Landgraf, who rose 33 positions in relation to the last edition of the ranking, in 2019, when he debuted on the list in 100th position. Besides them, also from Rio de Janeiro, Lasai (85th), by chef Rafael Costa e Silva, appears on the list. Check out the complete ranking here.