CBF scores national team games at Corinthians stadium and Mineirão – 10/05/2021

The CBF defined where the Brazilian team will play in the next home games for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. On November 11, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, the opponent will be Colombia. On February 1, 2022, Mineirão will receive Brazil x Paraguay.

The Corinthians stadium hosted Brazil’s duel against Bolivia and the initial five minutes of Brazil x Argentina, suspended after Anvisa went to the field to remove the Argentines who did not complete the quarantine.

“The quality of Neo Química Arena is unquestionable. For the game against Paraguay, in Belo Horizonte, we will have enough time to improve the pitch,” said Juninho Paulista, selection coordinator, to the CBF website.

But the next game against Argentina will be precisely in the match against the Colombians, in São Paulo. The duel against the Argentines takes place on November 16th. The preparation of the selection for next month’s FIFA date will be all in São Paulo. Brazil will use the CTs of Corinthians and Palmeiras.

Brazil’s game at the São Paulo club’s stadium coincides with the 31st round of the Brasileirão, but Corinthians will play as a visitor, against Atlético-MG.

Now in October, Brazil will host its game against Uruguay at Arena Amazônia, in Manaus, on the 14th. Before that, it will play two games as a visitor: it will face Venezuela, on Thursday (7), in Caracas, and Colombia, on Sunday (10) in Barranquilla.