Check out everything fans need to know to go to the Corinthians game at Neo Qumica Arena

Corinthians faces Bahia this Tuesday night, at 9:30 pm. The confrontation, valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, marks the partial return of the fans to Neo Química Arena. For the clarification of the fans who will go to the alvinegro stadium, the My Timon gathered the guidelines published by the club. Check out!

for the entrance to the stadium

In order to avoid crowding, Corinthians asks the public to arrive at least an hour and a half before the duel time.

Fans who already have complete immunization (two doses of Pfizer, Coronavac or Astrazeneca, or even a single dose of Janssen), must present proof of vaccination.

Fans who have not yet completed the vaccination schedule must present proof of the first dose of the vaccine together with a negative PCR test (performed 48 hours before the match) or an antigen test (performed 24 hours before the match).

As requested during ticket purchase, the above documentation must be sent to email car[email protected], also informing the name and registration number.

There will be measurement of body temperature.

Remember that entry will not be allowed if the requested documents are not presented. So, don’t forget to bring proof of physical vaccination, as well as a negative PCR or antigen test, the latter two when necessary.

inside the stadium

In addition to using a face mask and hand hygiene with alcohol gel, Corinthians fans should also use the seats interchangeably, respecting social distance.

The club asks for the prioritization of contactless payment methods, such as cards, inside the arena.

After the end of the duel, Timon asks the fans to wait for the opportune moment to leave, so that there are no crowds at the exit gates.

Anyone who does not comply with health safety protocols may be removed from the event.

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro, Corinthians x Bahia and Neo Qumica Arena.