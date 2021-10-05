Conmebol denies Atlético-MG’s request for annulment and web doesn’t forgive

Credit: Reproduction

Atlético-MG became a joke this Tuesday morning (5), after the Disciplinary Commission of Conmebol rejected the Minas Gerais club’s request to annul the tie by 1-1 and keep Palmeiras in the Libertadores final.

In the petition, Rooster argued that the goal scored by Dudu was irregular, since one of the reserves of the São Paulo team, forward Deyverson, invaded the field with the game in progress.

The referee of the game, Colombian Wilmar Roldán, saw the invasion and gave Deyverson a yellow card. However, he kept the goal.

“It can warn the player who is warming up, who celebrated the goal”, says one of the members of the video referee, the VAR. The fourth referee, Andrés Cunha, asked: “All right. Number 9 who was warned?” “From Palmeiras”, replied the assistant, in the video. Follow Fans on Facebook to follow the best news from football, games and other sports

With that, Palmeiras is guaranteed to face Flamengo, in the Libertadores final. The duel between Brazilian clubs is scheduled for November 27 and will be held in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Atlético-MG can appeal

The Minas Gerais club can appeal the decision. However, you will have to invest 3,000 dollars to do so. In reais, the value costs R$ 16.47 thousand, according to the conversion this Tuesday (October 5th).

