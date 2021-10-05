Covid vaccine: DF anticipates 2nd dose of AstraZeneca for those scheduled until October 27th | Federal District

The Health Department of the Federal District anticipated the 2nd dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, against Covid-19, for those who are scheduled for application until October 27th . The service is available from this Tuesday (5), at more than 60 immunization points ( see addresses below ).

To be vaccinated, all you need to do is bring your vaccination card that proves the date and an identification document with a photo. According to the folder, the anticipation was possible after the arrival of 39,425 doses of the immunizing agent during the weekend.

booster dose for health professionals starts this Wednesday in DF

Scientists test the effect and safety of vaccine application in those under 12 years old

The secretariat warns that, to protect against Covid-19, it is necessary to be with the complete vaccination cycle. “For this reason, it is extremely important that the entire population takes the two doses of the immunizing agent,” he informed.

The same deadline applies to people vaccinated with Pfizer. People with a second dose of the immunizing agent scheduled for up to October 27th they can look for a post to complete the cycle.

Until this Monday (4), 2,213,705 people took the 1st dose of the vaccine in the capital, that is, 72.52% of the population. Furthermore, 1,280,743 completed the immunization, which represents 41.96% of the residents of the capital.

This Monday (4), the Department of Health announced that the application of the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in health professionals begins on Wednesday (6). The measure applies to both public and private workers.

According to the folder, professionals can look for immunizing agents in Basic Health Units (UBSs), Emergency Care Units (UPAs) and network hospitals, depending on the unit and region of operation. They must receive the vaccine from Pfizer.

Also according to SES-DF, the vaccination sites for this audience will be released this Tuesday (5).

Currently, the application of the booster dose already occurs for elderly people from 70 years of age and who are severely immunosuppressed. For older people, it is not necessary to schedule an appointment, just attend a vaccination post, as long as you have received the second dose at least six months ago.

In the case of immunosuppressed patients, it is necessary to schedule an appointment through the website. To receive the immunizing agent at this stage, you must have received the second dose at least 28 days ago, in addition to any of the following comorbidities:

Severe primary immunodeficiency;

Cancer chemotherapy;

Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplants using immunosuppressive drugs;

People living with HIV/AIDS;

Use of steroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for ≥14 days;

Use of immune response-modifying drugs;

Patients on hemodialysis;

Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatic, auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel disease).