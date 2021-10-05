Cruzeiro wants Mattos as a strong name in football; Pedro Lourenço’s son will not assume office – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Entrepreneur Pedro Lourenço alongside president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, at Toca da Raposa

The backstage of Cruzeiro is still busy. The celestial board is studying a new professional to take over the club’s football. On the night of Monday (4), Rodrigo Pastana was fired from his position as football director, after public dissatisfaction expressed by businessman Pedro Lourenço, owner of Supermercados BH and main investor in Raposa.

Alexandre Mattos, who worked at Toca da Raposa between 2012 and 2015, when he was two-time Brazilian champion, is a consensus name. Pedro Lourenço trusts Mattos, who would command the planning for the next season and would have the autonomy to assemble the 2022 cast, in addition to having the support of the celestial patron.

Mattos is in the United States, where he takes courses. But, according to what the Itatiaia report found out, this would not be an obstacle to returning to Cruzeiro. The decision is in the manager’s hands.

Pedro Lourenço’s son refuses invitation

As stated by reporter Samuel Venâncio, from Itatiaia Radio, the businessman’s son, Pedro Júnior, was quoted to take over as vice president of football at the club. He, however, declined the invitation, according to information obtained by reporter Thiago Reis.

The last vice-president of soccer at Cruzeiro was Itair Machado, who occupied the chair between 2018 and 2019 in the administration of Wagner Pires de Sá.