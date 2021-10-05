‘Damn’ · TV News

Kéfera (Luana Camaleão) will have a hard time trying to take the clothes off for José (Juliano Laham) in Genesis. The slave will be surprised by the presence of Neferíades (Dandara Albuquerque), who will give her a beating and even tear off her wig. “Damn,” will scream the noblewoman in Record’s biblical novel.

In the scenes planned to air in this Tuesday (5)’s chapter, José will ask Potiphar (Val Perré) to be absent from the palace for a few days. Kéfera will decide to surprise her lover when she finds out. She will go to her room to take off her clothes as soon as the good guy enters.

From the back, the slave will not realize that Nepheriades has actually entered and will begin to undress. “I know you say you don’t see me that way, but I can’t stop thinking about you. I see how tense you’ve been, let me help you relax,” the girl will propose.

The character of Luana Camaleão will have a fright when she turns around and comes face to face with the lady. “Viper! What are you doing here, you miserable one? Get out of my house now, damn you,” the noblewoman will scream.

The villain will still go after Kefera to rip off his wig and slap it. “I caught the bastard trying to steal what is mine”, the lady will say a little further on to the son of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo).

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

