Dani Calabresa embarrasses Fátima Bernardes after joke about vibrator

Laughing nervously? Dani Calabresa entered the stage of the Encontro, at Globo, dressed like a journalist, after Fátima Bernardes was asked by a fan if she would like to have a twin sister. The actress entered the role of “Nova Fátima” and began to present a fictional program. But at the end of their dialogue, she released a hypothetical story that involved vibrators and left her friend embarrassed. “It has everything to do with the schedule… That was my fear of a twin sister”, replied Fátima.

The actress’ proposal was to enter and pretend that she would be presenting the Meeting, like Fatima: “I think you would like to. Everything good, guys? Good Morning. Look how cool! Are you okay, Alexander? How nice, guys. Welcome everyone here to the meeting with great. Thus, the only word I found to rhyme with Fatima. It was very difficult”, began Dani.

“My God in heaven,” replied the presenter, laughing. “Today’s program is beyond special. We’re going to have a girl who has a really cool project. She picks up pet bottles and turns them into a vibrator. It’s going to be really cool”, concluded the comedian, leaving Fátima visibly embarrassed.

The journalist soon cut her friend’s joke and changed the subject when she said that she almost didn’t wear the overalls and felt her team disappointed, but after seeing Calabresa, she understood the whole scheme that was agreed upon and loved it.

Despite the out-of-time joke, Dani made a funny appearance on the program and even won praise from her colleague and presenter: “We are very similar. I would like to be your sister. I would love to take dance lessons with you.”