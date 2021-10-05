Did you lose money with the fall of Whatsapp? Ask for indemnity







Whatsapp downfall can generate indemnity to customers Photo: Alfredo Rivera / Pixabay

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down this Monday afternoon (4). The fact was confirmed by the company that manages the three applications and reported by users all over the planet on other social networks, such as Twitter and Tiktok.

Depending on the justification that the company will give for the technical failure that occurred, users may claim in court indemnity for material damages incurred as a result of the interruption in the provision of services.

For the lawyer specializing in Consumer Law in the Digital Age, Marco Antonio Araujo Junior, the service provided by the company that owns WhatsApp, Facebook, fits into the concept of services in the Consumer Protection Code and, in this line, there are failures in the provision services, the company may be ordered to indemnify the damage caused to its users, provided that they are duly proven.

“A long time ago, WhatsApp stopped being a simple communication tool and became a service, with indirect remuneration, placed in the consumer market”, explains Araujo. “People and companies that use the platform as a work tool were prevented from carrying out their activities and may have suffered financial losses as a result. If proven, the Judiciary may condemn the company to indemnify users.”

With the pandemic, companies started to use digital channels to place orders, sales and deliveries through the Whatsapp application. The crash on a global scale causes relevant damage to various companies and users of the application.

In addition to personal use, which does not have direct payment by the user, but has indirect remuneration due to targeted advertising carried out on the Instagram and Facebook platform, the company also offers WhatsApp Business, with special features and benefits for small businesses and medium sized.

Users who feel harmed by the interruption of the services provided must demonstrate the business that was not carried out, the damages they had due to the failure to provide services and effectively prove that they stopped performing their professional activities, according to the specialist.