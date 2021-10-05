Disney+ wins Windows app; know how to download

The Disney+ app has just officially arrived on desktops and notebooks. The novelty allows running the program directly on Windows, without needing access via browser and with all the features released for smart TVs and cell phones.

According to the company, the launch will deliver an ad-free experience with full access to the entire streaming collection, from news to classics and seasons of TV shows. You’ll be able to access the best content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic right on your PC with (at least) Windows 10.

Disney+ for Windows should offer the same app experience for mobile and smart TVs (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

The PC app will feature GroupWatch support, a way to watch content with others, even in separate locations. It also allows simultaneous access on up to four screens at no additional charge, plus the addition of individual profiles for each member of the family.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Interestingly, the app has pretty negative reviews from people who have tried to download it before but were disappointed by the Xbox-exclusive support. Now, it may be that the stars of the program will grow again with the official landing on Windows.

Disney+ for Windows can be downloaded free of charge from the Microsoft Store.