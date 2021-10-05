‘Don’t stop prescribing’, said Hapvida’s system on hydroxychloroquine; see video – 10/03/2021 – Balance and Health

Forcing the prescription of the “Covid kit” and calling “offenders” the professionals of the health care network who exercised their autonomy to not prescribe drugs without scientific proof of effectiveness against Covid-19. Promoting blitz at the exit of offices to investigate and even replace medical prescriptions that did not prescribe these remedies. Provide free hydroxychloroquine to patients.

These are some of the practices reported to the sheet by doctors from the Hapvida network. They point out that the fourth largest operator of health plans in the country, headquartered in Ceará, promoted an internal ostensible for the use of drugs from the so-called “Covid kit” even in the face of evidence of its ineffectiveness measured in clinical trials.

Images from Hapvida’s medical record system show how it led professionals to prescribe these drugs ineffectively. On one of the screens, a message is highlighted in red: “Don’t stop prescribing”.

On the initial screen of the system, two graphics displayed data from the Ministry of Health and information supposedly observed in hospitals in the Hapvida network. The network’s data might even impress some professional less familiar with scientific research, but it offered a comparison that ignores the typical precepts and controls of clinical trials used to measure drug results.

The case revealed by the El País website of a patient hospitalized with Covid and intubated in a network hospital in Salvador, whose death certificate does not mention the respiratory syndrome, points out that Hapvida defrauded the document. The dimension of this practice, also identified in the network of hospitals operated by Prevent Senior with figures such as that of physician Anthony Wong and the mother of the pocket entrepreneur Luciano Hang, has an impact on the data presented by the company to its physicians.

“This type of conduct is serious because it clearly wants to push the doctor to prescribe the kit. They used data that proves absolutely nothing”, assesses physician and lawyer Daniel Dourado, a researcher at the Center for Studies and Research in Health Law (Cepedisa/USP).

For him, “as most doctors do not do research and are not trained for it, they can be misled by this kind of thing.” “We don’t know what ignorance is and what bad faith is. And, one way or another, it’s regrettable.”

When contacted, Hapvida informed, in a note, that “in the best aim of offering all the possibilities to our users”, there was a “relevant adhesion of our network” to the “Covid kit”, but that is a thing of the past. “It has been months since the prescription of this medication in our units.”

According to a doctor at a hospital acquired by Hapvida in the interior of São Paulo, the protocol with the “Covid kit” already existed in June 2020, when “nonsense” began. She claims there was a prescription quota for hydroxychloroquine, and the plan gave the medication to all patients suspected of having Covid. She questions the “fixation” of the plan by medication, while others were not distributed.

The operator did not respond to questions in the article about the origin of the hydroxychloroquine acquired by the network and about the reasons for its free distribution, an uncommon practice in private health networks.

The doctor says that the hospital coordinators began to suffer great pressure from the Fortaleza board. According to her, they received aggressive phone calls and messages, demanding the reasons why the goal was not met.

According to her, Hapvida has a vertical structure of orientations and a persecutory way of operating them. The doctor says that it was clearly said that anyone who did not prescribe the kit would no longer be on duty at the hospital.

In this pressure structure, doctors from the headquarters of Hapvida in Ceará carried out inspections in the emergency room of the hospital in the interior of São Paulo, approaching patients to check whether the protocol prescription had been made. Otherwise, the prescription was held in the middle of the aisle and replaced with one containing hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. A surreal situation, she describes.

The hydroxychloroquine prescription pressure and donation scheme was repeated in several of the 32 hospitals and 20 emergency care services of the Hapvida group, present in 19 states of the country.

The operator’s note also informs that “today the institution does not suggest the use of this drug, as there is no scientific proof of its effectiveness. But it continues to respect medical autonomy and sovereignty to determine the best practices for each case, according to each patient”.

Dourado clarifies that “medical autonomy is limited by scientific evidence, which is explicit in the Code of Medical Ethics”.

Messages obtained by sheet through the journalist Chloé Pinheiro, who is preparing a book about the so-called “early treatment”, they indicate that the prescription of the “Covid kit” was mandatory in Hapvida hospitals.

“The prescription of chloroquine for us is not optional”, says a message from a coordinator to the network’s hospital doctors in a capital in the Northeast in July 2020.

In another group of the network, last December, a coordinator asked for attention to “prescription according to guidelines”. And he adds: “The guideline prescription indicators are [sic] nonstandard,” before publishing pictures of a dog taking chloroquine from a bottle.

In a February 2021 message, another coordinator writes: “Does anyone not agree with the company’s principles? We cannot continue with offenders. The protocol needs to be followed”.

The practice was widely reported by professionals who worked in hospitals and services provided by Prevent Senior and Hapvida, but there are signs that this arrangement has also occurred in other health care providers in the country.

For the lawyer Matheus Falcão, health analyst at Idec (Institute for Consumer Protection), “a strong hypothesis is the economic interest, that is, treating people with ineffective medication and sending them home instead of hospitalizing them ”, which would be more costly to the plan.

“It’s what we call agency conflict in the health economy. The operator wants to save, and the hospital wants to finance more treatments, because it makes money from it. When these two economic agents are the same company, there is a configuration that leaves room for oversights”, explains the Idec lawyer.

The institute received accusations against Hapvida and informs that the company “failed to prove that there was no internal protocol” for the prescription of drugs without efficacy for Covid-19.

According to doctors interviewed by sheet, Hapvida’s protocol was only discontinued as official conduct of Covid-19 treatment as of April 2021. This was the month in which Covid’s CPI began and in which the State Public Ministry of Ceará (MP-CE) fined the Hapvida R$ 468,000 for “imposing, without distinction to all registered physicians, that they prescribe certain medications” in the treatment of patients with Covid-19.

The operator is being investigated by Cremesp (Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo) and by the ANS (National Health Agency) after reports that it forced doctors to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to patients with suspected Covid-19.

In May of last year, a report from sheet revealed that Hapvida fired a doctor and threatened to terminate other professionals if they did not adopt hydroxychloroquine.

At the time, the network stated that “the recommendation of treatment is a medical sovereignty, which takes into account the individual health history of each patient”.

The Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) evoked “medical autonomy” when giving its approval for the prescription of hydroxychloroquine in the country, through Opinion nº4/2020. At the same time, doctors from health care providers were coerced into prescribing ineffective drugs under the guise of this same argument.

The CFM is the target of an action by the Public Defender of the Union (DPU) for its responsibility in the seal of the consented use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of patients with mild, important or critical symptoms resulting from Covid-19.

The argument of medical autonomy was also repeated by President Jair Bolsonaro himself (non-party), main poster boy for the “Covid kit” and the medicines it contains, as was clear in several of his lives and in the recent speech at the General Assembly of UN, in which he defended what he called early treatment.

The network’s physician assesses that, in practice, medical autonomy is what was most compromised in relation to the use of these drugs without efficacy for Covid. He says that, in fact, what happened is that doctors have less and less autonomy to not prescribe chloroquine.