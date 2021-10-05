Effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid drops after 6 months, says study – 10/05/2021 – Balance and Health

The effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection dropped from 88% to 47% six months after the second dose, according to data used by US health agencies to decide on the need for booster shots.

The data was published on Monday (4) in the medical journal Lancet. They had been released in August prior to peer review.

The drop detected in the study concerns coronavirus infections. The analysis showed that vaccine effectiveness in preventing hospitalization and death remained high, at 90%, for at least six months, even against the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

Scientists at Pfizer and the Kaiser Permanente Health Center studied electronic records of approximately 3.4 million people affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Southern California between December 2020—when the vaccine became available—and August 2021.

“Our variant-specific analysis clearly shows that the vaccine [Pfizer-BioNTech] it is effective against all current strains of concern, including delta,” said Luis Jodar, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Pfizer Vaccines.

A potential limitation of the study was the lack of data on adherence to misleading guidelines and occupations of the study population, which could have affected the frequency of testing and the likelihood of exposure to the virus.

The effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the delta variant was 93% after the first month, dropping to 53% after four months. Against other coronavirus variants, efficacy decreased from 97% to 67%.

“For us, this suggests that delta is not a variant that is completely evading vaccine protection,” said study leader Sara Tartof of Kaiser Permanente’s Department of Research and Evaluation.

“If it were, we probably wouldn’t have seen high protection after vaccination, because vaccination wouldn’t be working in this case. It would start low and stay low.”

Testing by variants is more likely to fail in vaccinated individuals, which could lead to an overestimation of variant-specific effectiveness in the study, the authors caution.

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for older Americans and some people at high risk of becoming infected. Scientists asked for more data on whether boosters should be recommended to everyone.

Translated by Luiz Roberto M. Gonçalves