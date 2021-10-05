Elijah Wood reveals that orc look in ‘Lord of the Rings’ was inspired by mega-producer arrested for rape – Monet

+



One of the orcs in the Lord of the Rings trilogy had his face molded from the features of Harvey Weinstein (Photo: Reproduction/Getty Images)

Actor Elijah Wood revealed that the look of one of the orcs in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy was inspired by the features of producer Harvey Weinstein. One of the investors in the three Peter Jackson-directed films inspired by JRR Tolkien’s books, Weinstein is currently being held in a US federal prison, serving a 23-year sentence behind bars on charges of sexual abuse and harassment.

Interpreter of the hobbit Frodo, protagonist of the three ‘Lord of the Rings’, Wood revealed the “homage” to the producer in participation in the latest episode of the podcast ‘Armchair Expert’, led by actor Dax Shepard. Wood attributed the teasing of Jackson and his film colleagues to the various hurdles imposed by the producer before filming began.

Elijah Wood as the hobbit Frodo in the Lord of the Rings trilogy scene (Photo: Reproduction)

The actor recalled a recent conversation between friends Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd and Sean Astin on the podcast ‘The Friendship Onion’, talking about their reactions upon arriving in New Zealand for filming and seeing for the first time the scary masks of the orcs present in the productions. He later revealed his shock at seeing the orc with Weinstein’s features.

Wood said: “Dom and Billy were talking to Sean Astin about their memories of arriving in New Zealand. He spoke of all orc masks. And one of those masks, I remember this vividly, was made to look like Harvey Weinstein, like a ‘f*** off’ kind of thing. I think it’s okay for us to talk about it today, the guy is on the f***ing of prison. Let him f***”.

Harvey Weinstein (Photo: getty)

Although the presence of the orc with the features of Weinstein has only just come to light, the tensions between the producer and filmmaker Peter Jackson during the production of the film were never a secret. The rights to adapt Tolkien’s books were purchased by the Weinstein brothers’ Miramax company, with making the films Jackson’s life project.

Realizing the Weinstein’s lack of interest in the project, Jackson asked the managers for permission to seek out other studios and funders. The Weinsteins authorized it, but gave it two conditions: he would have only one weekend to get his new partners and the shooting of the three films would have to take place simultaneously. Jackson, however, got the support of the group New Line, and the films were eventually produced.

Director Peter Jackson (Photo: Getty Images)

Wood’s revelation in Dax Shepard’s podcast reminded fans of the Jackson trilogy that the Weinstein names in the Fellowship of the Ring credits are set against the backdrop of two huge trolls being fed by an orc. Check out:

The two trolls fed by an orc in the credits excerpt from Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) with the names of brothers Bob and Harvey Weinstein (Photo: Reproduction)

Filmed between October 1999 and December 2000, with extra footage taking place between 2001 and 2004, the ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy cost $281 million. Together, ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ (2001), ‘The Two Towers’ (2002) and ‘The Return of the King’ (2003) have accumulated $2.9 billion in ticket sales. The three films also won 17 Oscar statuettes.

At the 2004 Oscar, ‘The Return of the King’ received 11 Oscars, including best film and best director, and was the long-time holder of the record for most wins in a single edition of the awards – tied with ‘Ben Hur’ (1959) and ‘Titanic’ (1997). Watch the trailer for ‘The Return of the King’ below: