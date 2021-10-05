Epic Games Store will add achievements to games starting next week

Rocket League, Hades and Kena are some of the games that will feature the feature on its launch

Finally the Epic Games Store will have achievements, one of the features most requested by users who like this function that implements a little more challenge during the game, the achievements were so desired that many players even preferred to play on other platforms that already have the feature.

The company reported today (4) that starting next week players will start to have achievements appearing in their games. on the launcher, the achievements will also guarantee an XP gain for the user profile, check below some games that will already have the feature as soon as it is released.

Hades

Pillars of Eternity

Kena

Rocket League

Zombie Army 4

Alan Wake Remastered

The company guaranteed that many other games besides those mentioned will also receive the achievements at launch.

At Epic achievements will be separated into four levels of classification that are Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, each of them will be able to offer a certain amount of XP for the user profile when being unlocked.



Furthermore the Platinum Achievement gives the player 1000 XP automatically when unlocked, being the most difficult Achievement to conquer, check below the XP margin that can be obtained with each achievement class.

Bronze: 5-45 XP

Silver: 50-95 XP

Gold: 100-200 XP

Platinum: 250 XP

There will also be an exclusive page with all information related to Epic achievements, facilitating the follow-up of which ones have already been released and which ones are in progress to be conquered, it will also be possible to share your progress.

To know that a game has Epic achievements you can look directly at the game page at Epic Games Store. For games that do not yet have the feature, the company says it is providing a tool so that developers can easily implement this feature.



Source: Epic Games