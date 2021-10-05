Facebook failure shows need for more competitors, says EU commissioner – Época Negócios

+



The failure also ended up interrupting the work of many entrepreneurs who depend on the platform to conduct their businesses (Photo: picture alliance / Getty Images)

The failure to access Facebook’s services the day before showed the consequences of relying on just a few companies and underscores the need for more options, said the competition commissioner for competition at European Union, Margrethe Vestager, this Tuesday.

Problems in accessing the company’s services, which lasted at least six hours, prevented 3.5 billion users of the company from reading their social media and sending messages via WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger, the highest amount ever recorded by the monitoring site Downdetector . The failure also ended up disrupting the work of many entrepreneurs who depend on the platform to run their businesses and large waves of users switched to rival services such as Twitter and TikTok on Monday.

Several Facebook employees said without revealing names that they believed the problem was caused by an internal misconfiguration of data traffic routing systems.

“We need alternatives and options in the technology market and not just rely on a few large groups, whoever they are,” Vestager said on Twitter.

The commissioner last year proposed rules known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA) that define a list of what Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google can and cannot do and that, in essence, force companies to change their business models to allow for more. competition.

Parliamentarians and EU countries are currently debating their own proposals and will need to reconcile the three bills before the new rules can take effect.