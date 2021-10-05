Facebook had to manually restart servers, says newspaper | Technology

Unsplash Facebook had to be ‘reset’

A small team of Facebook employees was sent this Monday (4) to the company’s data center in Santa Clara, California, to attempt a “manual reset” of servers, according to an internal memo released. by The New York Times. Both Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went off the air, as users noticed shortly before 1pm, Brasília time. It is not yet known what caused the failures.

Also according to the American newspaper, Facebook experts are trying to determine the origin of the instability. However, two members of the security team said, on condition of anonymity for not being able to provide information openly, that a cyber attack is highly unlikely. They explained that hacking would not be able to bring down so many applications.

The network used by Facebook employees, called Workplace, also does not work, according to reports from employees, who suddenly found themselves unable to carry out their professional activities. To communicate, they had to access other means such as LinkedIn, Zoom and email providers.

In a press release, Facebook confirmed the difficulty for users to access the system, including WhatsApp and Instagram, saying “it is working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible”.

“We are aware that people are having difficulty accessing our apps and products. We are working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible,” he added.

Employees who went to work face-to-face also had problems entering the buildings, as well as accessing meeting rooms, whose entrances are cleared by electronically scanning their badges, and even that identification was compromised. For failure assessment to be done in the server area, engineers need to see other ways to get into the rooms.

Meanwhile, Facebook’s global security operations center determined that the outage was “a HIGH risk to people, MODERATE risk to assets, and a HIGH risk to Facebook’s reputation,” according to the company’s memo.