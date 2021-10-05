Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Fortune Drops $7 Billion in Just Hours | Companies

This combination of setbacks caused investors to sell shares and the social media giant’s shares lost about 5% on Monday.

The stock decline sent Zuckerberg’s fortune down to $120.9 billion, putting him below Bill Gates (Microsoft), in fifth place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has lost about $19 billion in wealth since Sept. 13, when his wealth was valued at nearly $140 billion, according to the index.

On September 13, the Wall Street Journal began publishing a series of reports based on internal documents, revealing that Facebook was aware of a wide range of issues with its products – such as Instagram’s damage to teen mental health and misinformation about the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill – while downplaying the issues in public. The reports caught the attention of government officials, and on Monday, the whistleblower revealed herself.

In response, Facebook emphasized that the problems facing its products, including political polarization, are complex and not just caused by technology.