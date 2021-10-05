‘Facebook’s products harm children and weaken our democracy,’ says whistleblower at a US Senate hearing

RIO and WASHINGTON – A day after Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp applications were down for almost six hours, sparking criticism against its dominance in digital communication, the company is back in the spotlight. This time, it is on target in the US Senate, where its former product manager, Frances Haugen, participates this Tuesday in a hearing.

Haugen was the one who leaked the tech giant’s internal documents to the Wall Street Journal, showing the company knew that Instagram posts were damaging the mental health of teenagers.

She had her identity revealed on Sunday, when, in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes program, she told how Facebook’s strategy was aimed at increasing user engagement, fueling differences between them. This Tuesday, she will give details of this strategy:

— Yesterday (Monday), we saw Facebook being removed from the internet. I don’t know why it fell. But I know that for more than five hours Facebook has not been used to deepen divisions, destabilize democracies and transform girls and women who feel bad about their bodies,” Haugen told lawmakers during her testimony.

And continued:

— Facebook’s products harm children, fuel division and undermine our democracy.

Haugen said Mark Zuckerberg’s company has repeatedly identified conflicts between its profits and user safety, and that it has consistently resolved those conflicts in favor of its own earnings.

“The result has been more division, more damage, more lies, more threats and more combat. In some cases, this has led to real violence,” added Haugen.

To Senator Cantwell, Haugen said that Mark Zuckerberg was told there were changes that could be made to the platform to prevent the network from offering harmful content and chose not to do anything because it would have an impact on profits.

‘Company hides information from governments’

She also highlighted cases of radicalization through social media, citing episodes of violence and genocide in many countries such as Myanmar and Ethiopia – and said that the company is aware of the effects of its platforms on people, especially children.

The former Facebook employee said the company prevents researchers from obtaining data from the platform.

— Hardly anyone outside of Facebook knows what goes on inside Facebook. Facebook will say that privacy means they cannot provide data. This is not true. The company intentionally hides vital information from the public, the US government and governments around the world.

‘Facebook must admit error’

Haugen said that no one in the company holds Mark Zuckerberg responsible for the company’s corporate strategies, but that the CEO’s management style has led to a trouble cycle.

— Metrics make the decision. Unfortunately, that in itself is a decision and, in the end, (Zuckerberg) is the CEO of Facebook, he is responsible for those decisions. (…) Facebook has been struggling for a long time to recruit and retain the number of employees it needs to handle the large scope of projects it has chosen to take on. This causes a lack of personnel in the projects, which causes scandals, which makes hiring difficult.

She continues:

“That’s why the company needs to come in and say, ‘We did something wrong. We made some choices we regret.’ The only way to go ahead and cure Facebook is to first have to admit the truth.

Haugen delivered internal company documents to lawmakers, regulators and the media. The audience is about protecting children in the digital environment, with a focus on her testimony and is expected to increase the pressure for more regulation from Facebook and other companies in the industry.

Lawsuit against Facebook

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued Facebook, alleging that the company engaged in an anti-competitive strategy to buy companies, including photo-sharing service Instagram and messaging platform WhatsApp, to neutralize them as potential competitors.

The FTC initially approved both agreements but now says they should be repealed.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an American congressman, criticized Facebook’s “monopolistic” power on her Twitter profile.

“If Facebook’s monopolistic behavior were checked when it should have been (perhaps at the time it started acquiring competitors like Instagram), people who depend on WhatsApp and Instagram for communication or commerce would be fine now,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez.

She completed:

“It’s almost as if Facebook’s monopolistic mission to own, copy or destroy any competing platform has incredibly destructive effects on free society and democracy,” wrote Ocasio-Cortez.

“WhatsApp wasn’t created by Facebook. It was an independent success. FB got scared and bought it.”