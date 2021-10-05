Felipão’s ‘Queridinho’ should win an opportunity in Grêmio’s starting lineup

Credit: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA

Center forward Diego Churín is about to receive his first big break with coach Felipão. The player, always highlighted by the Grêmio commander since he took over the team, should gain space with Miguel Borja’s injury. The main point in favor of the Argentine is the probable punishment of Diego Souza, who will be judged next Wednesday at the STJD. In other words, the third option for the Grêmio attack command tends to be a starter against Cuiabá in the Arena.

Churín has been working hard at CT Presidente Luiz Carvalho in search of opportunities. Since the first semester, he had to overcome physical problems that were not part of his career history. When Felipão arrived in Porto Alegre, the player was dealing with a muscle problem and could not show his football to the coach. However, the commander always emphasized that he was counting on the athlete.

Felipão’s relationship with Churín has a reason: the coach’s long friendship with Arce. The Paraguayan, former player of Luiz Felipe Scolari at Grêmio, was the center forward’s coach at Cerro Porteño and is an enthusiast of the Argentine’s football. Thus, the references are extremely positive for the current technical committee of the tricolor. However, the first big opportunity will come in the next few days.

The problems of the Guild

The confirmed injury to Miguel Borja’s left ankle will take the center forward for 4 weeks from the pitch. That is, 9 matches without the starter. On the other hand, Diego Souza could be up to six games away. The center forward will be judged for having “stolen” the card of the referee Ricardo Marques Ribeiro in a match against Corinthians at the Arena by the Brasileirão. It tends to take at least one punishment game out of the 6 possible.

