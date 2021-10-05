Felipe Melo receives proposal to renew with Palmeiras for another season, until the end of 2022 – Sports

Felipe Melo has in hand a proposal to renew its bond with the palm trees until the end of next season. The contract values ​​are practically the same as the current one, which ends in December. At 38 years old, in the final stretch of his career, the midfielder is interested in following the club, as he has stated on other occasions, although the current board chooses not to carry out any negotiations before the change of command in the presidency, in November.

However, Felipe Melo’s good performance in the semifinals of the Liberators cup, which guaranteed the team from Palma in the second consecutive final of the main continental competition, changed the scenario in the Football Academy in relation to the player. The frequent compliments made by the coach Abel Ferreira they also served as fuel to speed up the conversations, which were stopped and practically defined by the exit of the steering wheel. If they win the Libertadores or qualify among the first placed in the Brasileirão, Palmeiras will have another Libertadores to compete next year.

In early July, right after Alviverde’s 2-0 victory over Grêmio by Brasileirão, Felipe Melo demanded a position from the club’s board of directors about his permanence. “You asked me for 15 days and two months passed,” said the player at the time, referring to president Maurício Galiotte. The contest did not go well and galiotte made it clear that he would not make moves to get the renovation right.

On November 20, the partners of Palmeiras will go to the polls to make official Leila Pereira as the new club president for three years. She takes over at the end of the current season and must make changes in the football command. From new conversations and internal evaluations, the next steps will be taken for the necessary changes in the cast.

In a recent interview, the club’s advisor and sponsor commented on Felipe Melo’s situation. For Leila, the decision must be technical. “Felipe Melo is a great player. I respect and have great affection for the athlete. He has always honored the Palmeiras shirt, but all in his time. If I am elected president of Palmeiras, I will talk to our committee about this renewal”, explained.

With passages for the Brazilian national team and important European clubs, Felipe Melo arrived at Palmeiras in 2017, still with Alexandre Mattos as soccer director. Involved in some controversies, such as the famous “if I need to, I’ll slap the Uruguayan in the face”, the player divides opinions among fans. It had friction with Cuca in 2017, provoked rivals, but was present in the achievements of the Brazilian Championship (2018), Paulistão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores (2020).

In recent months, Felipe Melo has been speculated in Argentine football. He has already declared numerous times that he is a Boca Juniors fan, who always considers an investment to have the steering wheel. At Palmeiras, his experience has collaborated in decisive moments, he is an active voice in the locker room and a key player in tactical strategies put together by Abel Ferreira. Against Atlético-MG, in the semifinals of Libertadores, the Portuguese coach will use him to assemble his strategy and reach the decision against Flamengo, scheduled for November 27, in Montevideo.