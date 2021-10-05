FromSoftware reveals new details about the difficulty and open world of Elden Ring

During TGS, Yasuhiro Kitao revealed map information and challenges in Elden Ring

During TGS 2021, Yasuhiro Kitao, head of marketing and production at FromSoftware, revealed new details about the open world of Elden Ring and the challenges in terms of difficulty players will face in the game. Kitao said that at no time will the player be told which direction to take, and to avoid the feeling of being lost, a map can be used as a guide.

The website Dualshockers translated the participation of Yasuhiro Kitao during the live Famitsu x Dengeki. Although no new gameplay video has been revealed, Kitao has detailed how the journey through the world of Elden Ring will be. The video that can be checked below is in Japanese, with no translation option. In case you are curious, you can follow the producer’s participation from the 32:45 time stamp.

The open world of Elden Ring

According to the translation from the website Dualshockers, Elden Ring will be a game with fantasy elements already expected in FromSoftware titles. The open world will be interconnected by numerous dungeons spread across the map like a chain of tunnels, connecting the game’s various regions.

Some locations, called by Kitao as “Legacy Dungeons”, will be giant castles that can be explored whenever the player wants. While exploring the map with Reima, the ghost horse, the player will come across numerous places that keep secrets and new challenges. The horse can be summoned at any time, as long as the player is not in a dungeon. Horseback combat will present different elements, and it’s up to the gamer to decide which is the best situation to use it.



Kitao informs that Elden Ring it has no “which way to go” indications. In this way, the exploration of the map is completely open, leading to the discovery of new places at every decision of the player. Unlike other games from the developer, it will be possible to find map pieces around the world. Thus, the player will be able to access the map and define which places they want to explore and make markings, which will appear as pillars of light in the game.

From the interview, we can see that FromSoftware’s intention was really to create an open world experience, where the jthe ogador must explore the unknown on their own. The question that remains is how the game’s difficulty will fit into this format.

A difficult and rewarding game

During the conversation at TGS, Yasuhiro Kitao stated that Elden Ring is a difficult game. However, it was developed to give a feeling of victory when discovering something new or after overcoming a challenge.

According to the translation of the website Dualshockers, Kitao informs that several systems will be present to help the player who finds the journey too complicated. According to him it will be possible invoke allies in addition to the stealth system similar to Sekiro that allows you to avoid some more dangerous combats. In addition, as the map is open, it is possible to discover new paths and train in already explored places to increase your character’s level.



The addition of a stealth system, plus the ability to summon allies are two elements that promise a respite from those more complicated dungeons. The possibility of exploring other places in search of new equipment and more experience to strengthen the character, also decrease the chances of causing the player to have the feeling of being stuck in a certain part of the game.

Kitao ended his participation in Live Famitsu x Dengeki stating that the game’s development is on schedule and also thanks the fans for their patience. Elden Ring will be released on January 21, 2022, for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Despite confirming support for Dualsense, the company has confirmed that the game will not support 3D audio on Playstation 5.

Source: Dual Shockers