Fujimori, former leader of Peru, undergoes a cardiac procedure and his health is delicate – 10/05/2021 – World

Alberto Fujimori, 83, leader of Peru from 1990 to 2000, underwent heart surgery this Monday (4) and his health is serious, according to a publication by his eldest daughter and political heir on social networks.

“My father’s condition is delicate. His heart problem has worsened,” wrote Keiko Fujimori on Twitter. “That’s why I went to the clinic today to give my consent for other types of measures. He’s also already given his,” added the former presidential candidate, without detailing what measures she referred to.

In an interview with journalists at the clinic where Fujimori is hospitalized in Lima, Keiko said that her father underwent a catheterization and had to insert a stent, a kind of metal spring that keeps the walls of an artery open. According to her, the procedure lasted about 50 minutes and aimed to unblock an artery that was 70% compromised.

The former dictator is now in the clinic’s intensive care unit, under observation by a medical board. The team monitors his health status to determine if he can be discharged and then returned to prison.

Fujimori is serving a 25-year sentence for crimes against humanity and corruption for the massacres in Barrios Altos (1991) and La Cantuta (1992), where a Peruvian army death squad killed 25 people, including a child, in an alleged anti-terrorist operation during his term in office.

Out there In Mundo’s weekly newsletter, analysis of the main facts of the world, explained in a light and interesting way.

Imprisoned since 2007, Fujimori became ill last Friday (1) and had to be transferred urgently from the prison in Lima. He needed oxygen due to respiratory problems linked to an atrial fibrillation — a type of cardiac arrhythmia — that has been affecting him since 2018. On Sunday (3), according to doctors, he had a tachycardia — an abnormal acceleration of the heartbeat — and, therefore, he had to undergo the procedure.

Fujimori also suffers from neurological problems, which have caused facial paralysis, and from hypertension. This year, in March, he had already been hospitalized with respiratory problems.

The family even asked that he be released from prison last year because of the risk of contracting Covid-19. The Peruvian justice, however, denied the request on the grounds that Fujimori is the only one detaining at the police base where he is being held in Lima, which minimizes the risk of transmission and contagion of the coronavirus.

During the last election campaign, Keiko, who ran for Peru’s presidency, said in interviews that he would grant his father a pardon if he won the elections. Leader of the right-wing Popular Forces party, she said she was confident Fujimori’s freedom would come through the judicial paths. “But after everything we’ve seen and gone through, I believe that what my father lived [os 14 anos de prisão até agora] is enough,” said the then candidate, in January.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Peru against Keiko’s candidacy. In addition to the expressions of repudiation of the crimes committed by her father, she was treated as the heir and representative of a corrupt political class that has set the country on fire in recent decades.

In 2018, Keiko was arrested, accused of money laundering and receiving cash from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. The following year, he obtained a habeas corpus, but the process has not yet been completed.

His third attempt to win the Peruvian presidency proved, like his two previous ones, unsuccessful. Although the official vote count pointed to the victory of leftist Pedro Castillo, Keiko sought to judicialize the election, claiming to have been a victim of fraud in the election.

The accusation was denied by international observers, but the candidate only announced that she would admit defeat more than 40 days after the second round of the election.