Fumio Kishida elected Japan’s new prime minister | World

Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida was elected this Monday (4) the country’s 100th prime minister, after winning the majority of votes in both houses of Parliament.

The new prime minister’s office is expected to be announced by the end of the day and be made up of allies of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, according to the Reuters news agency.

1 of 1 Fumio Kishida receives applause after being chosen as the new prime minister in Parliament this Monday in Japan — Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters Fumio Kishida receives applause after being named the new prime minister in Parliament this Monday in Japan — Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Kishida, 64, is considered a moderate politician and won the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD) presidential race by defeating a better-known opponent: Taro Kono, 58, who coordinated the country’s vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

Kishida’s predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, decided not to run for the presidency of the LDP, an acronym that has dominated Japanese political life since 1955, and to step down from power. Suga had defeated Kishida in 2020.

The PLD is considered a favorite for the November legislative elections, but the Japanese television network NHK says Kishida should bring them up to the 31st.

Kishida was Japan’s foreign minister from 2012 to 2017 and is the heir of a family of politicians.

He ran against Suga in 2020 and lost. This year, the politician was the first to declare himself a candidate for the elections.

This time around, Kishida sought to capitalize on popular dissatisfaction with the management of the pandemic, which undermined the Suga government’s popularity.