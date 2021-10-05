Given the lack of parts, HB20 takes the lead among the best sellers in September; see ranking

SAO PAULO – The Hyundai HB20 was the best-selling car in September this year amid the lack of parts that has been affecting the entire automotive production, according to data from Fenabrave, which represents the dealerships. There were 7,147 units sold and a jump of four positions to the first place on the podium, surpassing Fiat Strada, which was the best-selling car in the previous month.

This month, Fiat Toro and Jeep Compass complete the top three positions, with 6,852 and 6,823 units sold, respectively. In fact, one of the highlights of the month was the presence of the Stellantis group in the top 10 best sellers: six vehicles belong to the group, which includes Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, Citroen and ten other car brands around the world.

It is worth remembering that the Chevrolet Onix, the best-selling car in Brazil for years, lost its hegemony during the pandemic and in September was ranked 11th among the best sellers.

The automotive market in general has been facing a string of difficult months due to a shortage of parts around the world – especially semiconductors. O InfoMoney he has already done some reports on the subject and explained the reasons that led to this situation.

Among the effects are an extension of deadlines for the delivery of new vehicles, as well as an increase in prices due to the increase in demand and low supply. In addition, there was an escalation of prices in used cars, with a part of consumers looking for used ones as alternatives to 0 km.

There are models with an appreciation of more than 20% in one year. In a normal market, the car loses between 15% to 20% of its value after one year of use. Although the second-hand segment also has a lack of products, sales until August are records, with 7.59 million cars and light commercial vehicles.

The number is 48.8% higher than in 2020, one of the weakest years for the sector because of the pandemic, but also 6.6% above the 7.12 million used cars sold in the same period of 2019, until then the best result of history, according to Fenabrave.

Production delays and problems have been felt since the first quarter of this year, when several factories were temporarily closed. More recently, Toyota confirmed that it will shut down the factory for ten days, between October 13th and 22nd. Experts believe that a normality in the pace of production should only take place in mid-2022.

Check out the top 10 most popular cars in September, considering automobiles and light commercials:

Brand model Units sold in September 1. Hyundai HB20 7,147 2. Fiat Toro 6,852 3. Jeep Compass 6823 4. Fiat Strada 5,772 5. Volkswagen T-Cross 5,733 6. Fiat Argo 4,911 7. Fiat Mobi 4,574 8. Hyundai Crete 4,550 9. Jeep Renegade 4,503 10. Toyota Hilux 4,396

market in september

The automotive sector accumulated 142,354 cars sold, considering cars and light commercial vehicles, about 28.4% less than that registered in September 2020. At the time, the sector had registered a beginning of recovery – before the impact on production due to the shortage of parts.

Also, compared to August there was a 10.2% drop in the number of cars registered. Another sign that the market is still experiencing some difficulties is that in the year to September, there was a slight increase of 4.42% in licenses compared to the same period in 2020 – when the arrival of the pandemic even reduced by 99 % vehicle production.

