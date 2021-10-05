Globo is ordered to pay R$36,000 to family members of covid-19 victims

The São Paulo Court ordered Rede Globo to pay compensation of R$36 thousand for moral damages to the relatives of a covid-19 victim.

JP, 63, lived in a small town in the interior of São Paulo and died in April of last year, at the beginning of the pandemic. Days after his death, the “Jornal Nacional” aired a report about the city and dealt with the death.

In the lawsuit filed against the station, JP’s widow and children said they were embarrassed by the report, becoming the target of “cursing” in the city.

“The authors [do processo] they were targets of speculation and discrimination, especially in establishments of routine use such as banks, stores and markets, as people whispered among themselves and walked away from them, due to fear of the disease,” the family’s defense told the court.

The defense pointed out that the relatives did not authorize the use of JP’s image and that they didn’t even know the case would be reported. “It is the applicants’ right not to want to see the image of the ‘father of the family’ being exposed and linked to this type of situation, and intimacy and privacy must be respected.”

Globo defended itself in the process arguing that the theme of the report, the irradiation of the coronavirus to small towns, was absolutely relevant.

“True facts and of notorious collective interest were disclosed,” said the station to the Court. “Furthermore, the content of the report is not pejorative, quite the contrary, and absolutely no sensational judgment has been delivered.”

Globo also said that, as a communication vehicle, it has the duty to inform society about all facts of collective interest, especially when it comes to public health issues. “Freedom of the press is guaranteed by the Constitution.”

In the sentence in which he condemned the station, judge Marcos Vinicius Krause Bierhalz said that, although he sought to alert viewers about the progress of the pandemic, the report did not take into account “the feelings of the family”.

“There was an abuse of the right to information with the violation of the deceased’s right to image,” said the magistrate in the decision. “The choice of showing the name and photograph of a single victim in that report has a purely sensationalist character, imposing deep suffering and a feeling of irresignation on the family.”

Globo can still appeal the decision.