Globo records the final and The Masked Singer Brasil already has a champion; know who is

With a presentation by Ivete Sangalo, the first season of The Masked Singer Brasil will have two more episodes shown this year and will end as a new Globo hit. During the edition, the public “unmasked” seven participants, such as Sidney Magal, Renata Ceribelli, Marcelinho Carioca, Marrone, Alexandre Borges, Sandra de Sá and Sérgio Loroza. The grand final, which will air on October 19th, has already been recorded and the winner is already known.

In the format, 12 celebrities compete anonymously, wearing the costume and mask of a fictional character. In each episode, contestants perform a song of their choice, but with their real voice. The jurors vote and those with the fewest votes present themselves again in a duel. At the end of the episode, the singer with the least votes is eliminated and takes off his mask to reveal his identity.

In the first episode, Sidney Magal was eliminated and everyone knew he was dressed as Dogão. After leaving the show, the singer explained his strategy to deceive the audience. “I entered the program in the mood to deceive people, so I changed my voice and played a trickster from Rio de Janeiro”, he said at the Encontro.

Renata left the attraction the following week. She introduced herself as Brigadier, but was unable to continue in the competition. After he left the program, he revealed to Fátima Bernardes how the invitation to join the game arose. “The production called me saying: ‘When you interviewed Ivete three months ago to announce the program, you were on our radar and we would like to invite you,’” he explained.

O Coqueiro was Marcelinho Carioca and the former player was the third eliminated from the reality show led by Ivete Sangalo. Taís Araújo even joked about discovering the character’s identity. “I would never have thought it was you. How surprising, Marcelinho was my adolescence crush. I had a picture of him spectacular, taped right on my bedroom wall. He was loved throughout Brazil. When were we going to think he was going to show up here and be thrilled?”, the actress was amused.

Marrone was the fourth participant who left the attraction after dressing up as Boi-bumbá. “I always did second voice, so singing individually was wonderful, a discovery in my professional life. I’ve done everything in my career, however, I’ve never sung alone”, said the singer.

In the fifth episode, Alexandre Borges was discovered. He dressed up as a Jaguar and confessed that he loved the experience because it honored his mother. “During this pandemic, I took care of my mother a lot. For people with Alzheimer’s, music is very important. And I practically spent the year singing with my mother”.

In the last two programs, Sandra de Sá and Sergio Loroza were discovered. They dressed up as Sunflower and Astronaut, respectively, but were eventually eliminated. “The emotion is too much. Participate in a program like this, with so many incredible people”, said the singer.

Spoiler alert about The Masked Singer Brasil

The final episode of season one airs on October 19th and the show has already been taped. Cited by internet users since the beginning, Priscilla Alcantara was the one who took Globo’s fantasy competition. A Monster’s Fantasy, with Nicolas Prattes and a Gata Espelhada, with Jessica Ellen, also reached the last episode of The Masked Singer Brasil.

The singer and former presenter of Bom Dia & Cia performed during the Unicórnio reality show and had her name mentioned a few times by the judges Eduardo Sterbitch, Rodrigo Lombardi, Taís Araújo and Simone. But her performances ended up making her stay on the show and win.

The news is that the Monster (Nicolas Prattes) is in second place; and the Mirrored Cat (Jessica Ellen) occupies the third position in the attraction led by Ivete Sangalo. The big winner takes a prize of R$100,000 in cash and another R$150,000 in purchases on AliExpress.