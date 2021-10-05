Grêmio has hot backstage and seeks to control crisis

A strong discussion between players marked Grêmio’s locker room right after the 2-1 defeat by Sport, at Arena, this Sunday, by Brasileirão. Second information from Globoesporte.com, the weather turned hot after the chance to get out of the Z4 escaped indoors and “mutual demands” in a harsh tone were made between the athletes.

Grêmio backstage heated up after the defeat and, since Monday, meetings between the technical committee, players and management have been held. In one of them, group leaders asked Felipão for a more offensive way of playing football, based on the characteristics of the squad.

“You group leaders led the coach with a request to adopt a more offensive strategy, which favors the style of the pieces that are in the group. The atmosphere in the locker room after the loss to Sport was very tense, with some players very excited after the match. Charges made between players in the defensive system required the intervention of others so that the situation did not come to a worse point”, says a GE article signed by journalists Lucas Bubols and Marco Souza.

In according to GZH, some younger athletes were charged with more emphasis, and defender Ruan defended the youngest in the group. Afterwards, the tempers were calmed and the objective is to make the episode one more fuel for the reaction.

At this time, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari’s departure is not considered unless he decides to give up. THE greater pressure is on the vice president of football Marcos Herrmann, who may not continue in the position in case of defeat to Cuiabá or even a draw, this Wednesday, 21:30, at home.

“We have to work. We have to believe in our work. We have to motivate our group. We have to show that we had 0.8% success and we got 53% success in the games we worked with the team. There is no way to change 10 players. It doesn’t move. They are working very willingly, with dedication. They do what we schedule in training. We have nothing to do, except work and believe in what we are doing”, said Felipão after the last game.

To catch Cuiabá, Grêmio will not have the injured Borja and the summoned Villasanti. The club is ranked 18th with 22 points at this time in the Brasileirão table.