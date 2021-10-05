Gynecologist suspected of sex crimes took pictures of private parts of patients, delegate says | Goiás

Gynecologist Nicodemos Júnior Estanislau Morais, investigated for sexual crimes against patients during consultations in Anápolis, 55 km from Goiânia, took photos of women’s private parts, according to the Civil Police. He was arrested, but was released after a court decision. Messages attributed to the doctor show sexual innuendos to patients.

“We have reports from several victims that he took pictures of these victims’ genitals. And he said it was to show them. The victims asked him to delete it, he said he was going to delete it, but the victims have no information if these images were actually deleted”, said delegate Isabella Joy.

O g1 asked for a position to the Regional Council of Medicine (Cremego) at 20:30 on Monday (4) on the conduct of the gynecologist to photograph the patients and awaits a return. The entity investigates the case and sent a letter to the Civil Police asking for a copy of the investigation that investigates the professional.

The doctor’s defense says that he did not commit any abuse and that the gynecologist acted within the medical procedures.

Nicodemus Junior was arrested on September 29, after reporting three patients. Since then, dozens of women have sought out the police station to report that they were also victims. He went through a custody hearing on October 1st and the court ordered him to remain in prison. However, on October 4, he was released.

In order to respond to the process in freedom, it was determined that he should wear anklets, not contact the victims and not provide medical assistance.

The delegate responsible for the case said that the doctor’s harassment of patients happened in consultations and also through social networks. In one of the messages, the gynecologist would have asked a patient to be tanned for a return visit.

The patient had undergone surgery with him to remove an intrauterine device (IUD) that became infected. The delegate explained that he started a conversation with the patient to find out if she was okay.

Doctor: “Improved?”

Patient: “Almost 100%. I did what you said and now it’s healing. I already had the injection too and the manipulation arrived this morning.”

Doctor: “Great. Then just tan and show me, kkkk”

In another conversation, the doctor hints at another woman. He sends a photo with the phrases: “Let’s strengthen the friendship, babe? Having sex with friends strengthens the friendship”.

Another patient reported to the police that she sent messages asking questions about a contraceptive method and whether the partner might feel during intercourse.

“Well, my girlfriend already used it and I didn’t notice any difference. I can test kkk. Just kidding,” he said in the message sent by the application.

Among the accusations is that of 20-year-old Kethlen Carneiro, who sought out the corporation to report that she was abused by him when she was 12 years old.

“He came to tell me that I could start masturbating. Showed me porn comics and videos. Sending me the links and which ones I could watch. Then he got up, took my hand and put it on him, in his private part,” he said.

Another patient reports that she was abused by the gynecologist during her appointment. She decided to talk about the case after the doctor’s arrest.

“He had inappropriate conversations, showed me lewd websites, sex toys and touched me not the way a gynecologist should. When he placed my hand on his private part, you know?”, said the patient, who declined to be identified.

Another woman also had the courage to talk about the crime only with the arrest of the suspect. She said that during an appointment last year, the doctor praised her eyes as well as her sex organ. Then she asked about her sexual relationship with her husband.

“I was frozen, and he was doing manipulations, all this with two fingers inserted into my vagina. I couldn’t even breathe at the moment. It’s a situation that we never expect will happen”, he said.

