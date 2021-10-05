How to install and use the Telegram app on your phone

After the global crash that occurred in WhatsApp and other networks controlled by Facebook, a huge number of people started to download and access the direct competitor platform: the telegram.

With several options for individual and group conversations, the social network can become more than an alternative in cases of instabilities on WhatsApp. Many users, for some time, have been migrating to the Telegram platform.

Through Telegram, you can send messages, photos, videos, stickers, audio messages and even the famous emojis. The number of supporters of this network is increasing and, here, we will help you to download and use Telegram.

How to download the Telegram

First thing you should know is that Telegram is available for Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Ubuntu Touch and Firefox OS operating systems.

1st step

The first step to be taken is to download Telegram from your app store. Soon after, it will be available to be opened.

2nd step

The second step is to enter your phone number right after opening the app. It is important that the number has, on the front, the country code and the area code for your region.

After entering the number and checking if you are right, just click on “Proceed”, indicated by a small arrow.

3rd Step

The third step consists of the confirmation through a code sent by Telegram, as with WhatsApp.

Just type it in the indicated field and, once again, click on the arrow that indicates to proceed.

4th step

In the fourth and last step, you can, if you want, synchronize your contacts, just like whatsApp. From then on, you will be able to start dialogs with your contacts who are online.

It is important to perform some settings, but they are very intuitive and follow the same pattern as WhatsApp. On the left side, there is a menu indicated by three horizontal lines. Just click on it and go to “Settings” to enter username, for example.

To place the profile photo, just click on the upper part where the name appears and the option to fix the photo will appear.

About Telegram

The cloud-based instant chat platform emerged in Russia in 2013 and has already become the main competitor of WhatsApp. The Telegram also has end-to-end encryption, thus providing performance with more security to its users.

As with the competitor, on the Telegram platform it is possible to synchronize with the web on a Desktop. The creators of the social network were brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov. Telegram’s headquarters are in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.