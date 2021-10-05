Ibovespa falls 2% with risk of inflation; Inter Bank (BIDI4) collapses 13%

O Ibovespa closed the trading session this Monday (4) down 2.22%, quoted at 110,393.09 points, amid fears of inflation in the world and the opening of interest curves.

The performance of Ibovespa today it reflected less the occasional news than the generalized and global concern about the escalation of inflation and the return of the uncertainties about the possible default of the Chinese developer Evergrande.

According to Jerson Zanlorenzi, from the stock and derivatives desk of BTG Pactual digital, the sell-off was due to fears that inflationary pressure will lead the Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank of the United States) to raise interest rates. interest more quickly. The move would particularly impact the technology sector, which notoriously needs more resources for growth. In Brazil, rising interest rates mainly affected the retail and civil construction sectors.

Symbols of the incipient technology segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), the Interbank papers (BIDI4) and the Meluze (CASH3) plummeted on Monday.

American stores (LAME4), American (AMER3), Via (VIIA3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) also ended the day with strong losses.

The CVC (CVCB3) retreated 7% after falling victim to a cyber attack. The action of the tourism agency still suffered due to the appreciation of the dollar.

In the positive field, Petrobras (PETR4) came out on top, with the decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies — a group known as OPEC+.

the refrigerators Marfrig (MRFG3), Minerva (BEEF3) and JBS (JBSS3) rose, following the appreciation of the dollar against the real.

The biggest increases of the Ibovespa today were:

Petrobras (PETR4): +2.82% / BRL 28.79

Petrobras (PETR3): +2.44% / BRL 29.38

JBS (JBSS3): +1.10% / R$ 36.74

Marfrig (MRFG3): 0.19% / +25.85

Minerva (BEEF3): +0.09% / R$ 10.61

The Ibovespa’s biggest casualties today were:

Inter Bank (BIDI11): -13.42% / R$ 44.24

Inter Bank (BIDI4): -12.95% / R$ 14.92

Banco Pan (BPAN4): -10.63% / R$ 15.47

American (AMER3): -8.30% / R$ 29.37

Lojas Americanas (LAME4): -8.30% / R$ 4.64

THE Petrobras share captained the gains of the Ibovespa today, after OPEC+ decided to maintain the agreement in force for a gradual increase in oil supply. As a result, the international cartel will continue to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November.

The measure benefited assets linked to the commodity given the global concern with the price of oil and oil products and expectations of a sharper rise in oil production.

Petrobras also announced the start of the teaser stage for the sale of its 20% stake held by its subsidiary in MP Gulf of Mexico.

Inter Bank (BIDI4) pressured by interest rate increases

O Interbank returned to the Ibovespa lantern due to the opening of the long curve, amidst the climate of global uncertainty. Today, Treasuries yields rose more than 1% to 1.481%.

Earlier, the digital bank reported a preview of the quarterly result, in which it said it had reached a total of 14 million customers, growth of 16% on a quarterly basis and 94% on an annual basis. The company also reported having surpassed 422 million hits on its Super App in the period.

“We ended the third quarter with an average account balance of R$1.41 thousand per customer, a 7% growth year-on-year. We transacted R$11.6 billion in cards in the third quarter, up 23% quarter-on-quarter and 125% year-on-year. The number of cards used reached 4.8 million, growth of 15% on a quarterly basis and 93% year-on-year,” said Banco Inter.

Banco Pan (BPAN4) backs down after announcing the purchase of Mosaic (MOSI3)

THE Banco Pan share, controlled by BTG Pactual (BPAC11), was among the biggest falls in the Ibovespa, after the company announced the acquisition of Mosaico (MOSI3), which owns the Buscapé, Bondfaro and Zoom shopping sites.

The transaction, which will be carried out with an exchange of shares, implies a premium paid between 9.7% and 42% for Mosaico’s shareholders.

On the other hand, Mosaico (MOSI3), outside the index, soared 6.66%, closing at R$ 13.46.

In addition to the Ibovespa, check out the closing of the main stock exchange indices today:

Ibovespa today: -2.22% / 110,393.09

IFIX today: -0.27% / 2,707.39

IBRX today: -2.14% / 47,094.27

SMLL today: -3.22% / 2,644.71

IDIV today: -1.96% / 6,443.95

Differently from the Ibovespa today, the stock index ended trading last Friday down 1.73% to 112,899.64 points.