Inaugurated just a week ago, statue in honor of George Floyd is vandalized

posted on 10/04/2021 8:56 PM



(credit: @GwynneFitz/Twitter/Reproduction)

An image of George Floyd, located in Union Square, New York, United States, was vandalized last Sunday morning (3/10). The act was spotted by security cameras.

In the images, it is possible to see a man with a black backpack throwing gray paint over the face and base of the bust erected in honor of the 46-year-old African American who was asphyxiated and killed by a white policeman.

It is still unknown who is responsible for the act. The NY Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force has opened an investigation to identify the possible perpetrators. On the same day, a group of volunteers gathered to carry out the restoration process.

In a statement released together with the non-profit We Are Floyd Foundation, George’s brother Terrence Floyd lamented the episode: “It is extremely disappointing how the statues have been defaced in such a short time, and it just shows how far we have to go to reach our goal of unity”.

In addition to the statue, the installation pays tribute to other icons of the black movement, such as John Lewis, a well-known congressman in the fight for black civil rights, and Breonna Taylor, a young black woman who was also killed during a police action in March in the US state of Kentucky.