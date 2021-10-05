Janssen asks for authorization to apply a booster dose

Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson, announced today that it has submitted data to the US drug regulatory agency (FDA) asking for authorization for emergency use of a booster dose of its covid-19 vaccine. Currently, the company’s immunizing agent is applied in a single dose.

Janssen said it included in the report data from a late-stage study that found that a booster given 56 days after the primary dose provided 94% protection against covid-19 symptoms in the United States and 100% protection against serious illness.

Janssen said it plans to send the data to other regulators, the WHO (World Health Organization) and National immunization technical advisory groups to inform decision-making on local vaccine delivery strategies as needed.

About 15 million Americans age 18 and older have received a dose of the vaccine, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

US discuss booster doses

While scientists are divided on the need for booster doses because of the number of unvaccinated people in the world, the Biden government announced the push for an extra dose in August to bolster protection against the highly transmissible Delta strain.

The FDA has already authorized a booster dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer for people 65 and older, people at high risk of serious illness and others who are regularly exposed to the virus.

Pfizer also asked the FDA to expand its vaccine approval to include boosters for all people aged 16 and over, but the regulator decided to limit its use, saying evidence showed it was useful for older, high-risk people.

The manufacturer Moderna also submitted an application for authorization for a booster dose of its vaccine last month, and an FDA panel will hold a meeting on Oct. 14 to discuss the extra dose.

*With information from Reuters agency