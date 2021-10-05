Largest comet ever discovered is traveling towards Earth

1 hour ago

Credit, NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva Photo caption, Nicknamed Bernardinelli-Bernstein, celestial body is 150 km in diameter, but will not collide with our planet

One of the largest comets ever observed is coming from the edge of the solar system towards Earth and is expected to get even closer in the next ten years.

At 150 km in diameter, it is about 31 times larger than the comets commonly seen by astronomers.

It was first detected in 2014, but only now — seven years later — have scientists been able to identify it.

Named Bernardinelli-Bernstein in honor of the scientists who discovered it, including a Brazilian, it was first confused with a small planet known as a dwarf planet.

As it approaches our planet, scientists will be able to observe it and learn more about the formation of the solar system.

One of the astronomers who discovered the comet, Gary Bernstein, said: “We are privileged to have discovered perhaps the biggest comet ever seen — or at least bigger than any well-studied one — and we caught it early enough for people to see it. evolve as it gets closer and heats up.

“He hasn’t visited the solar system in over 3 million years.”

Like planets, comets orbit the Sun.

They are different from asteroids, however, because of their composition.

Asteroids are usually made of rocky and metallic materials.

Whereas comets are a bit like a massive snowball, made of ice and dust, and some rocky material.

You can recognize them in the night sky by their long tails, which can extend for millions of kilometers.

What is so special about comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein?

According to NASA, the US space agency, there are currently 3,743 known comets.

Typically, comets are about three to five km in diameter, the size of a village.

But the Bernardinelli-Bernstein is about 150 km in diameter, the distance between Rio de Janeiro and Cabo Frio or São Paulo and Bertioga.

And there’s no reason to panic: its orbit is too far away, which means it won’t collide with Earth.

In fact, it’s so far away that astronomers estimate that it takes millions of years to circle the Sun — while the Earth takes about 365 days.

In the next decade, as comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein moves closer to the sun, scientists will be able to observe it more closely.

It will come closer to Earth on January 21, 2031.

Despite this, on that date, the comet will still be about 1.6 billion miles away from the sun.