Light show with drones goes wrong and dozens fall among spectators

A drone light show happening in Zhengzhou, capital of Honan province, China, ended up going wrong and several drones fell on spectators. The event took place in early October and videos showing what happened are circulating on the internet, the promoter of the show claims that the responsible is some competitor, what would have transmitted interference to overload the drones.

The event happened on October 1st during the mall’s anniversary celebration Wanda Plaza, which is located in one of the most technological areas of the city. About 200 drones went to heaven to perform the presentation, but about two minutes later the aircraft started to get out of control and fell into the audience.

shortly after that Several reports began to be shared on the internet with videos showing the devices falling in an area where the public was, where some were scared and not knowing what was going on, while others were playing catch the models in the air.

Despite the scare, the Wanda Plaza stated that no person was hurt after what happened, that too did not cause any material damage, of course, plus some drones that must have broken. According to what was reported by the Kanzhaji technology portal, the organizer of the show claims that the event happened because of a competitor in the same light show industry, which can have transmitted some kind of interference that overloaded the drones’ navigation system.

As pointed out by DroneDJ, more and more shows like these are happening and with that the number of problems in these exhibitions is increasing.. Last year, half a dozen drones crashed during a performance in the city of Chengdu, also in China, local police investigated the case and found that the accident happened because of a rival company that used drone blockers.

Source: DroneDJ, Kanzhaji