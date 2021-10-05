Lizzie Bravo, the only Brazilian to record with the Beatles, dies at age 70

Lizzie Bravo launched the book ‘From Rio to Abbey Road’, with several photos of the Beatles (photo: Reproduction/Facebook) Singer and photographer Lizzie Bravo died this Monday (4/10), in Rio de Janeiro. She was well known for being the only Brazilian to participate in a recording with the Beatles. Bravo died in the weeks following his 70th birthday, completed on May 29th.

According to reports, in recent times, she had been experiencing physical difficulties due to a congenital heart problem she was facing. He spent four days at CTI two weeks ago. He got better, but a week ago he returned to the hospital and ended up dying.

Lizzie Bravo next to John Lennon, at the studios, in London (photo: Lucy Rigo / Publicity)

Lizzie’s story with the Beatles began in 1967, when she was given a 15-year-old trip to London, where she was a friend. On the same day of her arrival, she met with the Beatles, and started hanging out outside EMI’s Abbey Road studios every day, seeing them very often. A little less than a year later, on a certain day, she was at the studio door, as usual, when Paul McCartney came out one night in February 1968, came out and asked if any of those girls there could sustain a high note. .

Lizzie said she could and even took an English friend with her. They spent two hours in the studio with the four Beatles, produced by George Martin, and sang vocals for the song ‘Across the Universe’, sharing the microphone with John and Paul, alternately.

Bravo still actively participated in a large part of the history of Brazilian music. She was married to Zé Rodrix, and was the inspiration, as ‘the hope of glasses’, of the composer, Sá and Guarabyra’s partner, to write the song ‘Casa no Campo’.