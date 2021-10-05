Locaweb closes purchase of Squid, which connects influencers, for R$176.5 million

SAO PAULO – Locaweb (LWSA3) announced this Tuesday (5) that it has closed the purchase of startup Squid, a company in the Creators Economy segment, which has solutions and platforms to connect influencers and content creators to brands.

Around 10:40 am, Locaweb’s shares registered a devaluation of 0.39%, quoted at R$22.74, while the Ibovespa dropped 0.07%.

According to the company, the closing price of the entire capital of Squid, on a fully diluted basis, is approximately R$176.5 million and is also subject to certain adjustments of net debt and working capital, usual in this type of transaction.

Currently, its base gathers more than 100 thousand influencers, who produced more than 300 thousand contents in 2021, which, in turn, generated more than 700 million impacts. Its annual recurring revenue (ARR) is over R$100 million, with triple digit growth in 2021.

Additionally, sellers will have the right to receive any earnout (for future performance), depending on the achievement of determined financial targets. Thus, a portion of the net revenue from transfers for fiscal year 2024 will be retained by the company for this possible purpose.

Purchase Reviews

For Bradesco BBI, the acquisition is seen as positive for Locaweb, given an attractive multiple of approximately 1.7 times EV/sales (relation between the Enterprise Value – firm value – and annual sales revenue).

“Gaining exposure to the marketing performance and creator economy segments should continue to improve Locaweb’s ecosystem, leaving the company well positioned to continue to grow its customer base and increase its monetization potential. We reiterate our optimistic view on the name”, wrote Otavio Tanganelli and Lucca Brendim, in a report to clients.

Itaú BBA also evaluated the operation as positive, reinforcing that the company is continuing its strategy of mergers and acquisitions to attract companies related to social commerce.

According to the team from Itaú BBA’s Tech area, the purchase should strengthen the ecosystem of solutions for small and medium-sized companies, improving tools that increase user adherence and help merchants sell more.

“This is the second largest acquisition since the IPO (after Bling), representing 13% of our estimates for topline (revenues) for 2021″, he wrote in a report, also considering that the operation brought an attractive multiple. “We reinforced Locaweb as one of our main options in the Technology sector.”

About Squid

According to Locaweb, through the machine learning and a robust platform, Squid automates the entire process of identifying, recruiting, managing and paying digital influencers, bringing together technology and a specialized team.

The objective is to help brands and companies of all segments and sizes to boost the results of their campaigns, thus increasing the conversion of their sales.

According to the statement, Squid has received important recognitions such as passing through Endeavor’s acceleration program (Scale-Up) and was elected one of the most promising startups in Brazil in the “100 Startups to Watch” ranking

“With this transaction, Locaweb further consolidates its ecosystem of technological solutions, strengthening its portfolio of social commerce / live commerce, with strong and immediate synergy with all Locaweb customers”, stated Locaweb.

Furthermore, Locaweb highlighted that, following the company’s operating model in other acquisitions, “Messrs. Felipe Oliva and Carlos Tristan, Squid’s founding partners, will remain in operation together with the team of employees”.

