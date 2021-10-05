Magazine Luiza expands bet and will develop its own fashion brand

(Shutterstock)

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) is expanding its bet on the fashion market, opening a space dedicated to the sale of clothes, shoes and accessories within its superapp and with an expected launch of its own brand and its own marketing strategy for the area.

To promote the brand, the company hired three “ambassadors” who should help drive the launch of the brand, scheduled for the middle of this month. The ambassadors are model Carol Trentini and singers Gaby Amarantos and Liniker.

In 2020, Magalu brought Silvia Machado to lead the area, an experienced executive with experience at Dafiti and C&A. The company has also been acquiring companies in the sector, to help expand its “SuperApp” and create a complete ecosystem for its customers, selling everything from food and beverages to fashion items.

In the evaluation of Levante Ideias de Investimentos, the news is positive for Magalu. “After focusing on the food and beverage segment during the pandemic, it now shifts its focus to the apparel sector, a highly fragmented and poorly digitized market.”

As for the analysis team, for other companies in the sector, such as leaders Lojas Renner (LREN3) and Marisa (AMAR3), the news is marginally negative, as they will now compete with another large company, however, with no impact in their actions in the short term.

