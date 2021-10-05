“Maiara arrived and left alone”, says friend about a reunion with Fernando

It’s been circulating on the web that Maiara and Fernando Zor would have resumed their engagement, but the LeoDias column went after the truth and found out that they are still separated. The rumors emerged after the two met at Kitsch Restaurant, in São Paulo, this Monday night (4/10), while the countryman had dinner in the company of Sorocaba, his musical partner, and his wife, model Biah Rodrigues.

The singer went by the place quickly, just to greet Sorocaba and Biah. “Maiara arrived and left alone,” a friend of the singers told the column.

Fernando’s presence didn’t stop her from talking to her friends, as they hadn’t seen each other for some time. The dinner between Sorocaba, Biah and Fernando was registered in the Instagram Stories of the artists and the model.

The column found that the sertaneja arrived at the restaurant alone, and left in the same way. Fernando followed at the table, “holding a candle” for Sorocaba and Biah.

end of engagement

On September 8, Fernando confirmed to this columnist that he is talking to you about the end of the relationship. “Like every couple, we had our crises, which ended up eroding our relationship. I believe that at this moment is the best decision for us”, said the singer.

In June, Maiara and Fernando – who had been together back and forth since 2019 – even simulated a wedding during a live in a June party. The countryman asked for the singer’s hand in February, while on vacation in Dubai.