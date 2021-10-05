Man Arrested After Parking ‘Suspicious Vehicle’ Outside US Supreme Court Headquarters | World

A man was arrested after parking a “suspicious vehicle” outside the headquarters of the United States Supreme Court, Capitol Police reported on Tuesday (5).

Authorities had earlier called for the avoidance of the area, where an investigation was active. The nine judges of the highest US court are gathered at the site.

“A man is in custody,” said police who said they had not found any weapons with the suspect.

The police department responsible for Congress and Court security said earlier in a statement that it was investigating the action of a suspicious parked vehicle.

Authorities have raised the danger alert throughout the US capital area since the invasion of the Capitol on Jan. 6 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

In August, a man claiming to be carrying a pickup truck full of explosives mobilized police efforts for about 5 hours. The bomb threat has not been proven.

This Monday (4), the Court met in person for the first time in over a year. The sessions had been virtual during most of the Covid-19 pandemic in the US.

Supreme Court back to work

Supreme Court returned to work this Monday with a series of controversial issues on the agenda (read later).

For the first time in 18 months, magistrates have returned to face-to-face work – only Judge Brett Kavanaugh is still at home having been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Kavanaugh is one of three judges appointed during the four-year presidency of Republican Donald Trump, who moved the court to a solid 6-3 conservative majority.

Essentially on the agenda are the most important social issues that divide Americans:

abortion

right to carry weapons

religious freedoms

death sentences

racial issues

The Supreme Court has faced criticism after voting to uphold Texas law that bans most abortions. On Saturday (2), protesters gathered in front of the Court to protest the decision.

On gun ownership, the court ruled that Americans have a constitutional right to have guns at home for defense, but it has not ruled on the use of guns in public.

In the coming weeks, the court will also examine limits on funding for religious schools. In addition, several cases of death sentences will be analyzed.