Mercedes wants to prevent Hamilton from abandoning races in F1 home stretch | formula 1

There are six races to go before the close of dispute between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen for the Formula 1 title in 2021. On the team of seven times champion, Mercedes, hangs the decision of when to make its fourth engine change – resulting in the loss of positions of start, by punishment – but the team’s main objective is to ensure that the Briton scores at all stages until the end of the season.

– It is a possibility, but when and how (it will be the fourth exchange) is not yet decided. The most important thing is to avoid dropouts due to reliability issues. We can withstand the fluctuations, finish second or third, the championship will last a long time. But abandoning a test … We are analyzing the parameters of the engines to ensure that we do not suffer problems – said Toto Wolff, team leader.

Mercedes promises aggressiveness at the end of a fierce championship with RBR

1 of 2 Mercedes mechanics drive Lewis Hamilton’s car to the Russian GP grid — Photo: Yuri Kochetkov – Pool/Getty Images Mercedes mechanics drive Lewis Hamilton’s car to the Russian GP grid — Photo: Yuri Kochetkov – Pool/Getty Images

Hamilton saw Verstappen take the lead in the championship lead in the first half of the season with a three-game winning streak. The Dutchman from RBR regained the position after the advantage of rival Mercedes with the victory in England and the podium in Hungary, but the hundredth victory of the British in Russia put him again ahead.

RBR sees Hamilton’s engine change and circuit advantage as trump cards

Hamilton’s lead is just two points. Mercedes is also concerned about the sequence of races on tracks that may favor RBR such as Mexico and Brazil, and unknowns such as Qatar – recently confirmed on the calendar – and Saudi Arabia, as well as Turkey itself this weekend.

– Lewis has been amazing there (in Turkey), but we have to think one race at a time. It’s been tough, the cars are so close. I’m curious to see how this championship evolves – commented Wolff.

2 of 2 The Mercedes party for Lewis Hamilton’s 100th victory, including the commemorative plaque — Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images Mercedes party for Lewis Hamilton’s 100th victory, including commemorative plaque — Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images

This is also a concern of Hamilton himself, who despite recognizing RBR’s advantage, sought to remain positive in the face of chances in 2021.

– Many of the remaining circuits should be better suited for the RBR, starting with Turkey. In two-thirds of this season they’ve had the advantage, it’s been tough with the odds in our path. I bet things will continue to be tight, I just have to hope to do some good races. There were many races where we didn’t maximize our performance but we’re still fighting. Let’s not give up – anticipated the seven-time champion.

Check the updated league standings