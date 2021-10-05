MP that creates the new Bolsa Família is extended by Congress

The government published, this Monday (10/04), the extension of the validity for 60 days of the validity period of Provisional Measure No. 1.061/21, which creates the programs Brazil Aid and Feed Brazil.

The decision to extend the deadline was taken by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG). The Provisional Measure, which creates the Auxílio Brasil program, was sent by the Executive Branch in early August and would expire on October 10th.

It is important to remember that Auxílio Brasil may replace Bolsa Família and other public policy, health and education programs, in addition to employment and income. The new program will have the following types of benefit: early childhood, for families with young people up to 21 years of age, and income for families that remain in extreme poverty even after receiving the benefits.

The new program also includes six benefits which can be added to the payment, which are: Urban Productive Inclusion Aid; Child Citizen Assistance; School Sport Assistance; Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship; Transition Compensation Benefit; and Rural Productive Inclusion Aid.

Also in the text of the Provisional Measure, it is established that, if the beneficiary gets a job, he will earn a “bonus”. This is because it will leave the program’s qualifying range, but will still have the guarantee that beneficiaries will remain in payment for another two years.

Amount of the Brazil Aid benefit

Payments for the new Auxílio Brasil program have not yet been established, but the Federal Government wants to increase the amount being paid in Bolsa Família, which is R$ 189.00.

This increase should be, on average, 50%, increasing the amount to R$283.50 to the beneficiary.

Programa Alimenta Brasil

The text of the proposal also establishes the creation of the Alimenta Brasil program, which will replace the already existing Food Acquisition (PAA) program. Also according to the proposal, the idea is to ensure more transparency and visibility to public purchases from family farming.

The Federal Government is also committed to buying food produced by family farming. The measure intends to guarantee a minimum income to family producers. Families in extreme poverty will receive Rural Productive Inclusion Aid for a period of up to 36 months, according to the established rules.

If the Provisional Measure creating the two programs is not voted within the 60-day extension period, Congress may extend it for the same period as established by law. The proposal loses its effectiveness if it is not voted and approved after 120 days.