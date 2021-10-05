Nego do Borel is found in a motel in Vila Isabel with two women

RIO — The singer Nego do Borel was found this Tuesday afternoon at a motel in Vila Isabel, in the North Zone of Rio. The information was confirmed by the Civil Police press office and the singer’s office. According to Civil, he was with two women at the scene. Investigators even went to Itacuruçá, in the district of Mangaratiba, in search of information about the singer’s whereabouts.

According to the delegate Ellen Souto, head of the Police of Discoveries Whereabouts (DDPA), the singer arrived at the motel 10 hours ago. Specialized agents also participated in the searches.

Chief of Police Luiz Maurício Armond, head of the 42nd DP (Recreio dos Bandeirantes), sent a team from his precinct to Itacuruçá, after information that Nego do Borel might be in the region. This Tuesday morning, investigators were in local marinas looking for clues.

The artist’s mother, Roseli Viana Pereira, reported her son’s disappearance this Monday, after not getting in touch with him since the afternoon.

Roseli and the funkeiro advisor, Anderson Faria, arrived at the DDPA to provide clarifications later this morning. During the pair’s testimony, the police received the information.