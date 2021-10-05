Nego do Borel’s mother arrives at the Police City to testify in investigation into her son’s disappearance | Rio de Janeiro



Roseli Viana arrives at the Police City to testify in an investigation into the disappearance of her son Nego do Borel – Reginaldo Pimenta/ Agência O DIA

Rio – The mother of singer Nego do Borel arrived at Cidade da Polícia, in Jacarezinho, North Zone of Rio, around 11:20 am this Tuesday. In addition to Roseli Viana, businessman Anderson Faria will also be heard. The Civil Police of Rio is investigating the whereabouts of Nego do Borel, who has disappeared since Monday. Teams from the 42nd DP were sent to carry out searches in Itacuruçá, in Mangaratiba, where Nego do Borel was reportedly seen entering a speedboat.

A police report was registered late Monday morning by the artist’s mother at the 42nd DP (Recreio) and the case was forwarded to the Whereabouts Discovery Police Station (DDPA) last night (4). The Recreio police station, however, supports the specialist in this first stage of investigations. The owner of the 42nd DP, delegate Luis Mauricio Armond, dismissed the hypothesis that he would be on a boat because no vessel was found and the sea conditions are not suitable for navigation.

Agents of the specialist are carrying out steps to locate the singer and investigations related to the disappearance are ongoing, according to the Civil Police.

Nego do Borel’s press office said he still has no information about the artist’s whereabouts.

Nego do Borel was expelled from the Record TV reality show ‘A Fazenda 13’ on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person against his colleague Dayane Mello, who also participates in the program. In videos captured in the reality show, Nego do Borel and Dayane Mello appear in bed after a party. The participant, who was visibly intoxicated, even said no to the singer’s advances, who continued.

When looking for the police on Monday, Roseli Viana said she was warned by family friends that the singer had been depressed in recent days and had called some people saying goodbye. Frightened, Roseli decided to go to the funkeiro’s house and when she got there she was surprised by her son’s behavior, who said nonsense phrases. Until after a few minutes, Nego grabbed his car keys and headed toward the garage shirtless and barefoot. Nego said he loved her and needed to do something very important. Roseli still tried to hold him back, but to no avail. In her statement, Roseli added that she had tried to contact Nego do Borel through her cell phone all afternoon and that she found a message from her son in a notebook: ‘The Farm is going to pay me because it made my mother cry’. Desperate, before going to the police station, she even got in touch with the singer’s team, who hadn’t known Nego’s whereabouts since Monday morning.

* With the collaboration of Reginaldo Pimenta