Nintendo France makes controversial post and then deletes it

It’s not uncommon for certain brands to make unconventional jokes on their official Twitter accounts, but some of them don’t always work very well with the public. At the end of last Sunday (03), for example, Nintendo France decided to play a game with an image of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, in which the character Snake appears following Samus Aran as the two crawl into a small compartment.

The post had a two-eyed emoji, implying a sexual connotation as Snake was possibly looking at the franchise protagonist’s ass. metroid. Coming from an official Nintendo page, which has always cherished its familiar image, the joke ended up generating a strange feeling among fans.

Of course, it didn’t take long for Nintendo France to delete the post, which disappeared in just two hours, but there was no shortage of people with prints of the post sharing the image so that it would never be forgotten.

nintendo france deleted the tweet but i don’t want this to ever be forgotten pic.twitter.com/DYcLp7qqj5 — Ricky Dicky (@I_R1CKY_I) October 3, 2021

Although most fans made fun of the fact that a company like Nintendo published something like this, there were also those who complained about the joke being sexist and even compared how characters from other companies and franchises are portrayed. The most ironic thing is that fans of Smash Bros. they’ve always been much more fascinated with Snake’s ass, which even got a size reduction in the latest game in the series, something that bothered a lot of people. So maybe Nintendo France should have focused more on the spy if they wanted a moment of relaxation with their fans.

Nintendo has not commented on the matter, but chances are the company will not pay much attention to this topic now that the post has been deleted. Fortunately, we will always have such prints to remember this bizarre joke that we never expected to see from Big N.