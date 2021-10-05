OMG! Adele announces “Easy On Me,” her first song in six years, with impactful clip preview; watch

OMGGG! After great anticipation, Adele has just announced the lead single for her next album. The track is called “Easy On Me” and hits streaming on October 15th. It is the British’s first release in six years, with the album “25”, which yielded hits such as “Hello” and “When We Were Young”.

On social networks, the artist also released the teaser for the video for “Easy On Me”. In the record, Adele appears inside a car, when she puts a cassette tape to play. She then starts the vehicle, and drives off through the streets, while the new song can be heard. Judging by the preview, here comes a romantic ballad, with piano music. The video, in turn, suggests that the singer is on the move. Will the single’s lyrics talk about the Brit’s divorce? Watch:

Just yesterday (4), Adele changed the profile photos of all her social networks, adding blue aesthetic images, also used on the artist’s official website. Speculation about a new album by the diva boiled over over the weekend when fans found mysterious projections and billboards scattered around the world with the same visual identity, accompanied by the spelling “30”. People connected the dots and associated the advertisement with the composer, who used to baptize her records with numbers, corresponding to her own age when she composed them, such as “19” (2008), “21” (2011) and “25” (2015) .

In 2019, Adele shared a post on Instagram, celebrating her 31st birthday and, in the text, she already gave a hint about what style the next studio album would be: “You 30 tested me a lot, but I tamed them and tried my best. ’30’ will be a drum’n’bass album to piss you off.”

According to a report on Vulture, Adele’s new release may be followed by a TV special linked to the album! However, it is not known whether the project would air on a streaming service or on a network. “There is nothing confirmed and negotiations are still at an exploratory stage. But if that happens, the television event would likely open before the end of the year – just in time for the holiday shopping season.” warned the publication.

It is worth remembering that Adele promoted the album “25” with shows broadcast on BBC and NBC channels, in November and December 2015. It would not be strange, then, if this idea were used again. Will we be able to add the “30” as a gift, in Santa’s letter later this year?! We can only wait for more information and deal with all this anxiety!