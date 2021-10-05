Ox bone is sold in Florianópolis after beef prices rise

The rise in the price of beef changed the consumption profile in Florianópolis. Food is one of the products that weighs most on the family budget and is the product of the basic food basket in the Capital, which had the highest cost increase in the last 12 months. The impact of this also affects small merchants who see the demand for the item decreasing. An alternative found is the sale of the ox bone. The information is from the g1 SC.

The basic food basket in Florianópolis was the second most expensive of the country in August of this year. According to the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the cost reached R$ 659. In the list, meat is the most expensive product, with an increase of 30.5% in the last 12 months.

The item represented 43% of the total of the basic basket, which is made with six kilos of first-rate meat, an average expected to meet the caloric needs of an adult, according to the agency. In the year, all products had an increase.

With so many rises in price, the meat is no longer consumed at the house of Helo Santos, 60 years old. During the pandemic, it replaces the item with eggs, fish and vegetables or greens.

— I don’t eat beef anymore, no. There is no way, everything is very expensive – commented.

The same happens with the sock seller Maria Alves. He explains that meat has been an exception at meals for a long time. Consumption is reserved only for special dates such as Christmas and parties or when it is already present in the lunchboxes you consume.

— It’s always been dear to me, I just eat [carne] sometimes in the lunch box, not at home, it’s very expensive,” says Maria.

According to a survey by Dieese, with the current price of the basic food basket in the city, the ideal minimum wage should be R$5,583.90. Currently the value is R$1,100.

Last year, each Brazilian consumed an average of 26.4 kilos of the protein, which means a drop of almost 14% compared to 2019, according to the National Supply Company (Conab). This was the lowest level since 1996. There is no state data.

“Bone is sold and not given”

The price increase also affects who sells the product. Owner of a market and butcher in the Capital for 20 years, Ari dos Santos says that demand for the product has decreased 50% in recent months.

“Since the pandemic, the movement has dropped a lot. People are no longer buying meat here – says Santos, who is now looking for alternatives to increase revenue in his market.

At the site, the ox bone is sold for R$ 4. According to Santos, demand for the item began to increase a year ago, which led to the placing of a sign indicating that the product is sold there. “Bone is sold and not given”, he says.

Even with the announcement of the sale, the merchant says that he donates the product when a person in need comes to ask for a donation.

What explains the increase

For the coordinator of the Cost of Living Index (ICV) at the State University of Santa Catarina (Udesc), Hercílio Fernandes Neto, two of the factors that justify the increase in meat prices are the high value of livestock production inputs and the devaluation of the real.

The increase in grain exports by Brazilian producers contributed to a reduction in the supply of the product on the domestic market, which raised the cost of livestock production.

— The price of inputs for raising cattle, pigs, has also increased. Goods increased export value. Also, soy rose a lot on the international market. This made it go up in the external and internal – he explains.

